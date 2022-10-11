Ugandan MP resurfaces in Kampala after reported missing in Nairobi

A Uganda Member of Parliament who was reported missing after taking a taxi in Nairobi, Kenya, has been found. Just hours after media reports that he was reported missing when he boarded an Uber taxi from the Kilimani area on Sunday morning to the Nairobi City Centre, Bukigai County MP David Wakikona on Tuesday afternoon told The Monitor that he is in Kampala.

However, he did not immediately offer an explanation as to why his colleagues from the Ugandan National Assembly reported him missing at the Kilimani Police Station.

“I am here [in Kampala], you come to Parliament you will see me,” Mr Wakikona told The Monitor on phone.

Without divulging further details, the former State Minister of Trade and Antiquities, who sounded joyful and relaxed, abruptly ended the phone call.

Kilimani Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Mr Andrew Muturi, had on Tuesday afternoon also confirmed to the Kenyan media that Mr Wakikona was found by officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to Mr Muturi, the lawmaker had already traveled back to Uganda as the DCI conducts a further probe on the case.

“There was a missing person report filed at the police station and the DCI took over the investigations. He was found and has already returned to Uganda,” the OCPD is quoted as saying.

The legislator's alleged disappearance was reported to the police by the Clerk of the Ugandan National Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Opio, who was accompanied by Mr Talibet Kibet.

“Mr Wakikona had checked in at Samura Court along Argwings Kodhek road on October 3, 2022, together with his colleagues and his whereabouts remain unknown,” a police report filed at Kilimani Police Station said in part.

At the time he boarded the motor vehicle from Kilimani, he left behind his colleagues Mr Abdi Kisos, Mr John Ngoya, Mr Paul Busiro and Mr Opio Emmanuel.

The politician was picked up by a vehicle, which was being driven by Mr Robert Wang’ombe, police said.