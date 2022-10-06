Kenyan man convicted of cyber stalking Uganda’s DPP

A Kenyan national has been convicted and remanded to prison in Uganda after he was found guilty of offensive communication and cyber stalking the country’s Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo.

Jared Oloo Akumu, a resident of Nyangoma Division, Bondo District, Siaya County, Nyanza Province in Kenya was Tuesday found guilty by Buganda Road Court magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu for disturbing the peace of Justice Abodo.

During hearing of the case, the DPP who was the chief witness told court that between September 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, while in unknown places, Akumu willfully and repeatedly used his email address [email protected] to harass the DPP by sending her threatening e-mails and attachments to her official email address.

She said Akumu threatened to print out her photos' and pin them on bill-boards across East African countries for everybody, including her appointing authority, President Museveni to know that she is corrupt.

The accused reportedly resorted to the threats following the theft of his vehicle and blamed the DPP for hiding his case file and subsequently denying him justice simply because of the advice she gave on the matter.

Court records show that Justice Abodo reported the case at Central Police Station in Kampala before detectives arrested Akumu after he crossed into Uganda to follow up on his car case

Akumu has now been remanded back to Luzira prison until October 11 when he’ll again appear in court for sentencing.

The state prosecutors want Akumu to be sentenced to five years on grounds that his actions caused the DPP untold trauma.