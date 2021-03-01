Uganda probes Mombasa man’s armoured car deal with Bobi Wine

When Fauz Khalid was approached by “clients” who wanted to purchase his vehicle, a black Toyota Land Cruiser, it marked the beginning of a transaction that would later attract the attention of Ugandan security agents.

Mr Khalid, a clearing and forwarding businessman-cum-politician in Mombasa, drove to Uganda to deliver the vehicle as agreed with his clients in November 2020.

But the business deal would later turn out to be what he termed as a “national conversation” in Uganda.

This is after Uganda presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, last week posted on his social media thanking his “comrades” for delivering him a bullet-proof vehicle — the same that was imported by Mr Khalid.

“There is another group of comrades who kick-started a fundraising campaign for a bullet-proof vehicle. These comrades informed me of their plan, but I thought it was an uphill task, given how expensive it is.

“A few weeks ago, these comrades surprised me when they informed me that they had succeeded in raising enough money for the vehicle, and here it is. I can’t thank you enough,” posted Wine on his Facebook. The post has since been pulled down.

Presidential election

Wine was runners-up in last year’s presidential election in which incumbent President Yoweri Museveni was re-elected. The opposition leader braced brutal attacks by Ugandan security agents throughout campaigns.

But, who is this man who sold the vehicle “to his Ugandan clients” that ended to Wine? Did he dodge Ugandan authorities to sneak in the vehicle? Was it bullet proofed when he drove it to his “clients” in Uganda?

Those are some of the questions Ugandan authorities are grappling with after it emerged last week that Kampala-based intelligence and security operatives are seeking to unravel how Wine ended up with the vehicle.

The Nation has learnt that Mr Khalid, who is also an activist and is eyeing the Mvita parliamentary seat, is known to Wine whom he described as his “long time buddy”.

“I knew Bobi when I was in high school, since when he was a musician. We know each other as friends,” said Mr Khalid.

The 44-year-old businessman, who has been in the logistic business for more than 20 years, says he schooled in Jinja, Uganda, for both his high school and tertiary education.

Mr Khalid acknowledged that the vehicle that is at the centre of investigations by Ugandan authorities since it came into Wine’s possession was previously his.

“That was my car. I have been using it. I have had it since 2019. I went to Uganda for business. I wonder why the vehicle has since been a national conversation,” he said.

According to a search on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the vehicle registration number KCY 550X was registered on June, 19, 2020. Mr Khalid is indicated as the owner.

Followed right procedure

Mr Khalid, who hails from Munz in Mvita Sub-County, said he followed the right procedure to get the vehicle to Uganda.

“I did not do anything fishy. I was cleared by officials both from Uganda and Kenya. I used the right channels and there is nothing sinister that I did,” he said.

Non-committal

Asked whether the vehicle was bullet-proof when he drove it to Uganda, Mr Khalid was non-committal. But he insisted that he had all the required documents for the vehicle.

A log book does not indicate whether a vehicle is bullet-proofed or not. The owner, however, is usually required to get a licence from the Firearms Licensing Board.

“Those are details that I cannot share with you, but what I can assure is that I have all the required documents for my vehicle,” he said.

According to reports by Daily Monitor in Uganda, on January 8, 2021, Mr Khalid engaged a Mr Abel Sabiiti, the director of Real-Time Global Cargo Handlers Uganda Limited, as an agent through whom he requested to register the vehicle in Uganda.

The request was granted four days later, and a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) inspection confirmed the vehicle details in the accompanying documents.

There was also a letter from International Police (Interpol) confirming the vehicle was not stolen and was fit for use, reads the report.

Mr Khalid, the report indicated, was issued with a C32 for a temporary import, a document that allowed the importation.

The vehicle ownership has since been changed to Wine under the registration number UBJ 667F.

Mr Khalid said he is yet to receive his full payment for the business from his said clients.



