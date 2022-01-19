UDA State-backed violence claims are baseless, police say

The National Police Service has denied claims of complicity in the manner in which its officers are handling incidents of violence at United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party campaign rallies.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso said the claims form a sustained and regrettable streak of unfounded, outrageous and provocative allegations by the party’s leaders.

“The allegations are utterly baseless and false in nature and are maliciously intended to injure the reputation of the NPS and its officers,” he said.

The party in a statement to newsrooms on Monday claimed that the police watched as violent hooligans threw stones during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi.

It also lamented another incident in Kitale where Members of Parliament were allegedly dispersed by the police from a peaceful meeting. The party claimed that Dr Ruto’s motorcade was stoned in Nyeri on September 5, 2021. The DP’s motorcade was also stoned in Kondele, Kisumu County on November 10, 2021.

Deteriorating situation

“United Democratic Alliance demands that the ministry of Interior and the Kenya Police Service arrest this deteriorating situation. Investigations must be concluded speedily and perpetrators of these acts of intolerance brought to book,” the statement signed by the party’s chairman Mr Johnson Muthama and Secretary General Veronica Maina read.

Ms Shioso however, said none of the allegations had been reported to the police for action.

“The National Police Service is a professional institution that is committed to the rule of law and upholding of laid out protocols that guide the conduct of political rallies and other public events. These guidelines will continue to be upheld fairly, firmly and robustly without favours or expectations,” added Mr Shioso.

He then called on all stakeholders in the upcoming general elections to exercise sobriety and refrain from acts and deeds that undermine institutions and offices that are critical to the unity and security of the nation.

Last year, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) warned politicians against ‘hiring’ gangs to disrupt their rivals’ rallies and cause violence.

NCIC Chairman Dr Paul Kobia said the commission would not just go for the politicians behind the chaos but also after those used to cause violence.

Political platforms

“We are equipped with gadgets that will capture voice as well as photos from political platforms,” Dr Kobia said after a Peace building meeting with members of the clergy in Mombasa.

The commission also has agents monitoring hatemongers and persons inciting others to violence across the country.

Violence experienced in different parts of the country has attracted the attention of civil society groups who are concerned that politicians use of reckless remarks may ignite political and social tensions and lead to anarchy.

In a statement released Wednesday, the groups including International Justice Mission, Kenya Human Rights Commission, Defenders Coalition, Women Human Rights Defenders Hub, Social Justice Centre Working Group Article 19 and the Constitution and Reform Education Consortium said NCIC and legal provisions that deter hate speech have failed to tame incitement in the country.

“Kenya’s 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections were marred by post-election violence, evidencing the dangerous impact of politically instigated utterances. It is incumbent that the relevant government agencies crack the whip on politicians that would undoubtedly amount to hate speech,” they said.