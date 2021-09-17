Tear gas, stone-throwing on day 2 of Jimi Wanjigi's Nyanza tour

Chaos, tear gas and stone-throwing marred day two of the Nyanza tour of businessman and presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi.

In Migori town, Mr Wanjigi was forced to cut short his speech after a bottle of water thrown by an unknown person in the crowd almost hit him.

Stones were then pelted at him and his convoy, forcing him to duck and return inside his car through the sunroof. He was later whisked away by his security detail as the vehicle sped towards River Migori Bridge.

Earlier, Mr Wanjigi addressed youths in Rongo, where he maintained that he would proceed to Migori Town for his meeting.

"I will not be cowed. Nyanza is my home. I will visit each place I want to because we want to unite Kenya and ensure ODM clinches power come 2022," said the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) aspirant.

His convoy of at least 10 vehicles snaked its way through Awendo and then Uriri and Migori Town where all hell broke loose.

Earlier, a meeting without security was dispersed by youths who hurled teargas canisters, sending delegates, who had been waiting for Mr Wanjigi to arrive, into a panic.

The chaos forced Mr Wanjigi to cancel his visit to Nyamira, which was his next stop after a meeting at the Maranatha Institute.

At a press conference at Mash Park Hotel in Kisii County later on Friday, Mr Wanjigi challenged ODM party leader Raila Odinga to condemn the chaos witnessed in Migori. The party's officials responded.

Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said: "My office is in contact with the @TheODMparty office in Migori for a full brief on reported cases of violence targeted at one of our members Mr Jimmy Wanjigi. I have also tried to reach Mr Wanjigi on phone to confirm he is OK. Full brief to follow."

Mr Junet Mohamed, director of campaigns and minority whip in the National Assembly, issued a statement.

Statement by Director of Campaigns and Minority Whip in the National Assembly Hon. @JunetMohamed on the incident that took place in Migori town earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vWnKoN2vgm — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 17, 2021

Accusations against Wanjigi

The businessman started his tour of the Nyanza region on Thursday.

Tension was already building in Migori town, with ODM chairman Philip Makabong'o warning officials and party members against attending the tour by Mr Wanjigi claiming it was private and not sanctioned by the party.

The meeting in Migori was to start at 11 am but was delayed after a big crowd converged at the venue.

Delegates demanded to know the procedure that was used to select the attendees.

They further accused Mr Wanjigi of using cartels to organise his meetings instead of going through the ODM office.

They claimed groups do this to obtain money from Mr Wanjigi, in the pretext of serving the interests of the party.

A group of youths said it had nothing against the presidential hopeful but asked him to follow the right procedure.