Wanjigi and Raila
Tonny Omondi & File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Defiant Jimi Wanjigi takes ODM battle to Raila Odinga

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Rushdie Oudia

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s allies are locked in a furious row with businessman Jimi Wanjigi whose campaign for the party’s presidential ticket has driven a wedge between the bosom friends.

