UDA dismisses claims it stole Jubilee’s membership data

Veronica Maina

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina addressing the media at UDA offices in Nairobi on December 20, 2021. The Ruto-led party accuses Jubilee of insincerity and desperate attempts to curtail its independence.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has dismissed the ruling Jubilee Party’s allegations that it stole its membership data.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.