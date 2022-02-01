Party primaries: UDA tells candidates to apply by February 28

Hustler Centre

Hustler Centre in Nairobi on August 24.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has begun preparations for its primaries. On Tuesday, the party invited applications for all the six elective positions.

