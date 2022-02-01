Party primaries: UDA tells candidates to apply by February 28

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has begun preparations for its primaries. On Tuesday, the party invited applications for all the six elective positions.

Just days after unveiling its National Elections Board (NEB), the party has started the process with an aim of carrying out fair and credible nominations ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The NEB members include: Anthony Mwaura, Salome Beaco, Aurelia Rono, Ummi Bashir, Matiko Chacha, Raphael Chimera and Halake Dida. The board will be chaired by Mr Mwaura.

Reduced nomination fees

In a move to encourage many women and youth to go for elective seats, the party has reduced nomination fees by 50 per cent while persons with disabilities will not pay anything.

Applicants have until the end of this month to submit their applications.

“United Democratic Alliance (UDA) invites all interested and qualified aspirants to submit their applications for nomination on or before February 28, 2022. The application should be done via the UDA website,” reads the notice signed by Mr Mwaura.

Any person who wants to eye the country’s top seat on UDA will pay Sh1 million, while governor candidates will have to fork out Sh500,000.

Senate candidates will pay Sh250,000, the same amount that will be paid by their counterparts seeking seats in the National Assembly.

Those of ward representatives will pay Sh50,000, while Woman Representative candidates will pay Sh250,000.

In a communication released on Friday last week, the board announced that it had come up with nomination timelines as well as strategy geared towards free, fair, transparent and verifiable primaries.

Youth aspirants

“That the board has waived nomination fees for all persons with disabilities vying for any position within the party and approved a 50 per cent fees waiver for women and youth aspirants,” said Mr Mwaura.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina has assured those interested in UDA tickets that the party will not favour anyone. She said that no one will be asked to step down for another person. This means that the electorates will have a big say in the primaries.

“The UDA Party is committed to conduct free and fair nominations to all those candidates who are qualified for various positions,” said Ms Maina.

The UDA aspirants have been piling pressure on the DP and the party to assure them that they will not be short-changed in the primaries at the expense of Dr Ruto’s trusted lieutenants.