Two stowaways arrested hiding in ship transporting baobabs to Georgia

Two stowaways are in police custody for illegally boarding a cargo vessel that was transporting baobab trees to Georgia in Eastern Europe.

Ali Mbaraka and Hassan Ali were last Friday presented before a Mombasa court on charges of failing to report their departure to the nearest immigration officer.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects were found hiding inside the lower cargo area of the MV River Mas, which was transporting baobab trees harvested in Kilifi to Eastern Europe.

The court heard that the suspects concealed themselves inside the cargo hold until they were discovered two days later, just before the vessel was due to depart from Mombasa.

Additionally, the suspects were charged with the offense of unauthorised presence on the vessel.

The court was informed that on August 24, at approximately 9 am, the captain of the vessel reported to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) control tower that two unauthorised persons had been discovered on board. The vessel was anchored at KPA Mombasa M2 anchorage.

While arrangements were being made, it was reported that one stowaway had jumped into the ocean. Kenya Coast Guard (KCG) personnel rushed to the scene and retrieved Mr Hassan from the ocean, escorting him to the Kilindini Coast Guard station. Two hours later, the KPA control tower received information that a second stowaway had also jumped from the ship into the ocean.

The KCG gave chase and retrieved Mr Mbaraka from the water, escorting him to the station. Appearing before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Vincent Adet, the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges. They disclosed that they had boarded the ship on August 21, at 11 pm, after swimming from the shore.

“Their intention was to seek better opportunities abroad and they wanted to use the ship to travel to their destination,” said State counsel Hillary Isiaho.