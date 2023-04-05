Agencies on the spot over ‘fishy’ baobab export deal

MPs have launched a probe into the export of baobab trees to Georgia.

Members of the National Assembly Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining have summoned officials from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), Kenya Health Plant Inspectorate Service (Kephis) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to shed more light on the agreement to export the indigenous trees to Shekvetili Dendrological Park Ltd in Ureki, Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia.

The lawmakers accuse the three State agencies of lacking transparency and engaging in corruption in the controversial sale of the trees. The entities, however, maintain the trees are not an endangered species and can, therefore, be traded.

The investigations are in response to a request by the Kilifi County Environment Department after Tezo MCA Tom Chengo petitioned the assembly seeking to know how locals stand to benefit from the deal. Six baobab trees were uprooted in Tezo and two others in Majaoni in Kilifi North Constituency.

Yesterday, the parliamentary committee that is headed by Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren had a session with the Kilifi County Assembly Committee on Environment chaired by Ganze MCA Karisa Ngirani before embarking on-site visits. The MPs noted that there was a lot of information that KFS, Kephis and Nema did not want to disclose.

“The major problem with officers from Nema, KFS and Kephis is that you do not want to tell us the truth because you refused to explain our concerns and started covering up your offices,” Mr Kamuren said. The MPs also discovered that the institutions did not involve locals in the plans as required under the Constitution and failed to ensure that the buyer, Mr George Gvasaliya, had fulfilled the mutually agreed terms before uprooting the trees.

Warning

Mr Kamuren said officers found responsible for the illegal procedures would be held liable. He cautioned the officers against concealing information.

KFS official James Mwendenyi admitted that they did not follow procedures. Nema’s Robert Orinna disclosed that they approved the construction of a temporary jetty after Ariba Seaweed International Ltd and Mr Gvasaliya conducted an environmental impact assessment.

The officers further disclosed that Mr Gvasaliya had leased the piece of land.

“They were only allowed to export eight baobab trees [but] no baobab has left the country yet. We track the trees while in transit, and they cannot move from one place to another without a movement permit. As KFS, we have assigned officers who visit the site daily to ensure that nothing leaves,” Kilifi County Conservation Officer Elvis Fondo.

Kilifi County Woman Representative Getrude Mbeyu said reports on the buying price of the trees indicated by government officials conflicted with that revealed by the farmers.

“Farmers complained that they sold the baobabs at Sh100,000 per tree while the price in Georgia was in the millions yet we were told they received Sh300,000 per tree,” she said. Kilifi North MP Owen Baya demanded to know measures put in place by the government to ensure that Mr Gvasaliya fulfils the mutually agreed terms before exporting the trees.

Turkana Central MP Joseph Emathe said there was a need for the country to have clear laws guiding export of genetic materials. The government in February authorised Mr Gavasaliya to export eight baobab trees to Georgia for recreational and educational purposes.