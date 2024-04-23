Two men filmed hanging dangerously from moving car arrested

Two people filmed hanging dangerously from a moving vehicle along Mombasa Road were arrested on Monday and will appear in court on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Peter Igadwa Agawy, 23, and Peleg Mosongo Momari, 20, were detained at Capital Hill police station in Nairobi.

The arrests came after Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen expressed concern when the 1 minute 8 seconds clip, which went viral, was shared on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place on the morning of Saturday, April 20.

The vehicle was impounded and is being held at the Nairobi Area Traffic Headquarters pending the arrest of the driver, identified as Loise Apata, who is still at large.

On Monday, CS Murkomen vowed to take action against the vehicle owner.

He wondered why the owner of the car could break traffic rules on the busy Mombasa Road and wondered if the stunts were meant to taunt him to see how he would react as Roads Minister.

“Mr James Gathogo Njeri this is how your car white Mercedes Benz KCX 959B class E-250 was being driven on Mombasa road in one of those “where is the Minister” moments. We are concerned and a responsible citizen has alerted us. We shall do what we must,” Murkomen wrote on X.

Responsible citizen

"We are concerned and a responsible citizen has alerted us. We shall do what we must.

Riding with any part of the body outside a moving vehicle is a traffic offence punishable by a Sh1,000 fine.

Passengers must also wear seat belts whenever a vehicle is in motion.

Failure to do so is an offence punishable by a minimum fine of Sh500.

The latest data from the NTSA shows that at least 1,213 people have died on the roads in the last three months.

Pedestrians accounted for the highest number of deaths at 445, followed by motorcyclists at 285 and passengers at 259.

According to the data collected between January 1 and April 3, pillion (motorcycle) passengers came fourth with 103 deaths, followed by drivers (99) and cyclists (24).

The fatalities represent an increase of 5.8 per cent from 1,146 in the same period last year.