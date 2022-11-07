TV queen Catherine Kasavuli in urgent appeal for blood donation

Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli is urgently in need of blood transfusion.

According to communication from Samuel Maina, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) acting Managing Director, the media personality is battling cervical cancer.

Kasavuli has been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital private wing since October 26,2022.

“Dear friends, colleagues and well-wishers. Our dear colleague Catherine Kasavuli is hospitalised at the KNH Private Wing after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. For those who can, she needs blood transfusion urgently. Your prayers and moral support will be very welcome,” Maina said as he appealed for blood.

Donate blood

A Kenyatta National Hospital, blood donation request form seen by Nation.Africa authorises the bearer of the note to ask for blood on her behalf.

“Please assist the bearer of this note to donate blood for Catherine Kasavuli," read a part of the note that shows the requesting officer in this regard is Mbithi.

Since the 1980s, Kasavuli, often known as the TV queen, has played a significant role in Kenyan media. Before retiring in 2015, she was one of the first anchors to host a live television program for a privately held TV station in the 1990s.

Kasavuli returned to KBC in 2020, where she now hosts the Legend Edition show every weekend.

Cervical cancer affects the neck of the womb and it is the growth of abnormal cells in the lining of the cervix. Worldwide, this disease ranks as the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer death in women and yet is a preventable disease.

Cervical cancer ranks second behind breast cancer in low-income countries. According to WHO cervical cancer ranks as the 2nd most frequent cancer among women in Kenya and the 2nd most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

Cervical cancer

All women are at risk for cervical cancer and this disease occurs most often in women over the age of 30. The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of cervical cancer, HPV is a common virus that is passed from one person to another during sex.

Most sexually active people will have HPV at some point in their lives, but few women will get cervical cancer. Other factors that can increase the risk of cervical cancer are intimacy at an early age, multiple sexual partners, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and cigarette smoking.

Kenya has a population of 16.2 million women ages 15 years and older who are at risk of developing cervical cancer.