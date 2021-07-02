How KBC can change and shine again

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation was for many Kenyans the first interaction with television.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • In the era of digital disruption, the media industry is now stratified into three broad categories – the winners, the survivors and the others. 
  • KBC, with all its legacy and impressive library stands a high chance of being a winner in this new digital era for three reasons. 

In a much publicised relaunch, the national broadcaster announced plans for a new, revitalised phase teeming with industry legends including a personal favourite; Catherine Kasavuli.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: William Ruto, the fifth president

  2. Gitau Warigi: Novel doctrine to determine BBI appeal case

  3. Tom Mshindi: Cost-cutting and taxation will not revive economy

  4. Scheaffer Okore: Equality and environment: Lessons from Prof Maathai

  5. Peter Kagwanja: Hope as countries in the Horn hold democratic polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.