TSC to employ 37,000 more teachers

Outgoing TSC chairperson Lydia Nzomo and CEO Nancy Macharia address the press at the commission’s offices in Nairobi on January 2, 2019.

  • There is a shortage of 49,750 teachers in secondary schools. 
  • TSC has been recruiting teachers every year to address a recurrent shortage.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced plans to employ 25,000 teachers on permanent basis and 12,000 on internship in the next financial year to manage the double transition to secondary schools.

