Grade 4 assessment off to a rocky start

The Grade 4 assessment kicked off countrywide yesterday with many head teachers complaining about slow internet speeds and the high cost of printing materials.

Network downtimes on the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) Learning Continuity in Basic Education portal have been experienced since Sunday, thereby delaying the downloading and printing processes.

The assessment does not have a fixed timetable but should be completed by March 19 when schools close. Under the competency-based curriculum (CBC), learners will be assessed progressively instead of waiting for the last year of primary education.

The test is important as it will contribute to 20 per cent of a learner’s score at the end of Grade 6. Two other similar assessments will be administered in Grade 5 and 6 and a final summative test at Grade 6.

They will be administered and marked by teachers in a departure from the high-stakes examinations associated with the 8-4-4 system, which will be progressively phased out.

The Nation learnt that teachers in some schools in Baringo County were forced to travel far to download and print the assessment materials.

Marigat town

“We normally download the materials at Nginyang Police Station but the network was poor. I will be forced to travel to Marigat town, more than 30kms away to access the services, though it will lead to delays owing to the distance I have to cover,” said Ms Christine Keter, head teacher of Cheptunoyo Primary School in Tiaty sub-county.

All set for Grade four assessment in Tharaka Nithi county

County director of education Japeth Masibo advised teachers to use “alternative means of administering the assessment” in case of challenges.

The head teacher of St Mario Academy in Kisumu County, Leonard Oongo, said they began late due to the slow downloading process. “The Knec portal is slow. It is challenging to access the tests,” said Mr Oongo.

Many schools in Tana River will begin the tests today since most learners were absent. Head teachers said most pupils had a habit of skipping school on Mondays.

In certain schools, some parents had transferred their children while others called in sick.

At Wayu Primary School, the head teacher had to travel 60km away to download the materials. “We are optimistic we will start on Wednesday without fail,” he said.

Some parents complained that their children had been sent home for “exam fees”. “I wish they had allowed him to sit the papers then follow it up with the parents,” said Ms Asha Bwanamaka.

In Boni Forest, the script was similar: Challenges in downloading the assessment tools due to poor network connectivity. “The network is poor; the internet here is a huge challenge. We’re, however, happy that despite the hitches, our learners sat the tests,” said one of the teachers.

In Nyeri County, public schools experienced hitches due to the financial constraints occasioned by government’s failure to facilitate the printing of the assessment tools.

Some head teachers had to pool resources together to print the assessment tools while others asked parents to support them. “The government has not released funds for the assessment. It’s very expensive, especially for small schools without printers or access to the internet,” one head teacher said.

Guarding exams

In Kwale County, the director of education, Martin Cheruiyot, said there were no hitches. “Teachers had already been trained on how to use the system. We are moving away from the practice of guarding exams with a lot of security because we want the story to begin at the classroom,” he said.

In Laikipia County, school administrators decried the sluggish process in receiving the assessment materials.

“We had expected them to upload the materials on Friday last week but they instead uploaded them on Sunday when nobody was around, hence resulting in the delay,” said Mr Michael Njuguna, the head teacher of Ninety One Municipality Primary School.

In Samburu County, cyber cafes had long queues as head teachers, some of whom had travelled for over 100kms from the far-flung areas, struggled to download the assessment tools.

Lporos Primary head teacher Anthony Maina said they would begin administering the tests today.