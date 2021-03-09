Grade 4 CBC exams
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Grade 4 assessment off to a rocky start

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nation learnt that teachers in some schools in Baringo County were forced to travel far to download and print the assessment materials.

  • Many schools in Tana River will begin the tests today since most learners were absent. Head teachers said most pupils had a habit of skipping school on Mondays.

The Grade 4 assessment kicked off countrywide yesterday with many head teachers complaining about slow internet speeds and the high cost of printing materials.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.