Why trial of Sh1billion land fraud suspects has been pushed forward

The trial of officials of a self-help group and a former chief over fraud in a Sh1 billion land in Nairobi's Donholm estate has been pushed to May.

The case was adjourned following the transfer of Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni, who was presiding over the matter.

Former Kayole chief Alexander Hoops, Mr Patrobas Awino, who is the organising secretary of the Sowesava self-help group, Mr Peter Gitau and Mr Peter Njoroge have been charged with five counts of forgery and fraud.

The charge sheet state that with intent to defraud Gidjoy Investment Ltd of 11.8 acres of land in Donholm, the four accused persons forged a lease agreement purportedly signed by a land registrar.

Forged lease agreement

Chief magistrate Lucas Onyina set the hearing of the case for May 15 after asking for the proceedings to be typed.

Five witnesses include the investigating officer, a social service officer and a land registrar are yet to testify.

The accused persons are further accused of forging a lease agreement purportedly signed by Rosemary Ng’ang'a, a land registrar, on unknown dates. They are out after paying cash bail of Sh1 million each.

During the last hearing, Ms Abigail Mbagaya, a former vice chairperson of the National Land Commission told the court that she had received complaints over the land in question.

Ms Mukolwe testified that the Commission had received complaints from several claimants including the County Government of Nairobi regarding its ownership.

Land ownership

She produced in court an advertisement published by the Commission in the newspaper on January 14, 2016 inviting parties to appear before it to make submissions concerning the ownership of the land.

“I later learned about Gazette Notice 138 dated 9th November 2018, which purported to give an outcome of the NLC proceedings. The notice had been signed by the NLC Chairperson Muhammad Swazuri,” she said.