Tragedy after tragedy, do Kenyans ever learn?

Fuel tanker explosion Siaya

Locals on July 18, 2021 at the scene where a fuel tanker exploded in Malanga, Siaya County, killing 13 people who were siphoning petrol.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • January 31, 2009: An oil tanker exploded at Sachangwan area on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, killing 130 people. 
  • September 12, 2011: At least 120 people were burned to death as they tried to siphon oil from the pipeline when it burst into flames in Nairobi’s Sinai slums.


The Saturday night fuel tanker explosion that killed 13 people and left dozens nursing grave injuries in Siaya County has evoked chilling memories of past tragedies.

