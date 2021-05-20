File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Tough by-elections test ‘Handshake’ pact

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Orange Democratic Movement has accused government functionaries of harassing party officials.
  • ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna had also expressed his dissatisfaction with how the party had been treated.


The bitterly contested Bonchari by-election that saw the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) win its first parliamentary seat in Gusii region since 2017 has strained relations between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, 5 deaths

  2. WHO: Vaccines work against Covid variants

  3. Jubilee accepts defeat in Bonchari, Juja and Rurii mini-polls

  4. Kenya receives first ship at new Lamu port

  5. My husband was not insane, says Mengi's widow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.