Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Raila condemns abuse of police powers in Bonchari and Juja

ODM leader Raila Odinga at Nairobi Serena Hotel on January 26, 2021.

ODM leader Raila Odinga at Nairobi Serena Hotel on January 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has accused some government officials of using the police force to settle political scores in the just concluded by-elections.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.