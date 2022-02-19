Top lawyers intensify campaigns ahead of LSK polls

As the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidential elections get closer, candidates for the presidency have intensified their vote hunt.

Over 18,000 lawyers across the country will pick their next president, vice-president, upcountry and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) representatives on March 10.

The race to succeed embattled president Nelson Havi has intensified across all the eight branches in Kenya.

Top Nakuru lawyer Bernard Kipkoech launched his bid officially on Friday at Rift Valley Sports Club.

Three city lawyers: Mr Omwanza Ombati, Mr Eric Theuri and outgoing vice-president Carolyne Kamende are also eying the seat.

Cartels

Mr Kipkoech who is a former LSK chairperson Rift Valley branch said he has what it takes to be the next LSK president.

"My candidature is not founded on promises. I have served as an upcountry council member and I know how to handle a secretariat like LSK national office which is more of a cartel," said Mr Kipkoech.

He said some of his achievements include ensuring courts in Nakuru were effectively discharging their duties.

"Today, if a judicial officer in Nakuru is absent from duty, notice is put. This practice was established under my leadership," he said.

"During my tenure as LSK upcountry representative, I have dealt with quack advocates who were tarnishing the good name of the profession," he said

He said in 2018/2019, he wrote to the Chief Justice to make a calendar of workshops to all judicial officers in Kenya.

"I filed a petition and the court-ordered judicial calendar for judicial officers should be issued in good time but the matter is still pending at the Court of Appeal. I will pursue the matter to its conclusion," he said

As a country that sets aside Sh17 billion for the Judiciary, the courts should be predictable.

Backlog

"I support the training of judicial officers but that should not hinder service delivery to citizens. I want cases to be determined within six months. This is possible because the court must continue to function," he said.

"LSK needs a courageous president, I don’t fear threats from quacks. I have a duty to protect and fight for the rights of my colleagues," he added.

Other priorities on his wish list are training of young lawyers, welfare and security of advocates. He promised to push for the networking of LSK members with neighbouring countries to open up opportunities for young and established lawyers.

Mr Theuri says his agenda is to protect and expand the legal practice environment.

"I vouch for a member-focused and sober LSK that champions the rule of law and administration of justice," said Mr Theuri.

I want to improve the welfare of LSK members through accountability and transparency. Since I was elected LSK vice-president, I have discharged my duties well and now it is time to take charge of the body. I have proved that I have what it takes to steer society to the next level," said Ms Kamende.

Mr Ombati said that if elected, he will ensure lawyers practice in a conducive environment without intimidation.