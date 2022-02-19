Top lawyers intensify campaigns ahead of LSK polls

Lawyers Bernard Kipkoech (left), Omwanza Ombati, Eric Theuri and Carolyne Kamende. They are vying for LSK presidency in the March 10 polls.

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Theuri says his agenda is to protect and expand the legal practice environment.
  • Mr Ombati said that if elected, he will ensure lawyers practice in a conducive environment without intimidation. 

As the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidential elections get closer, candidates for the presidency have intensified their vote hunt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.