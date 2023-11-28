Edible oil scandal: Top KNTC directors, bank officials nabbed by DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested top Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) directors and bank officials over a Sh16.5 billion edible oil import probe.

The officials, who are reportedly being interrogated at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road, were picked up from their offices by DCI sleuths on Monday evening.

According to a DCI official who didn't want to be quoted, the arrested officials are recording their statements on the matter, including the bank official who guaranteed the funds.

"We are investigating whether taxpayers' money may have been lost. We are investigating how KNTC secured the funds and whether the import of food items including edible oils, sugarcane and others was done in a proper manner," said the official privy to the probe.

The DCI is expected to forward the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) once the investigation is completed.

The anti-graft agency is also investigating the matter after it emerged that Kenyans may have lost Sh16.5 billion in tax waivers.

Former Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who has since joined the civil service, defended the questionable deal earlier this year, saying it was above board.