Tom Odege re-elected Union of Kenya Civil Servants secretary-general

Tom Odege

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants Secretary- General Tom Odege addressing the media soon after his re-election at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on September 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Victor Raballa | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) Secretary- General Tom Odege has been re-elected unopposed for a third term in office even as members of his team suffered humiliating defeats.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.