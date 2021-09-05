Tom Odege re-elected Union of Kenya Civil Servants secretary-general

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) Secretary- General Tom Odege has been re-elected unopposed for a third term in office even as members of his team suffered humiliating defeats.

While the court barred the union's National Treasurer Justus Mugo from contesting after he failed to meet eligibility requirements, all candidates from his team won.

Out of the 16 seats contested, Mr Mugo’s team won 15 seats in the polls held at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on Sunday.

Mr Alisokor Mohamud was declared the national chairman, while Titi Mbwana took the position of first national vice chair as Mr Benedict Kitheka was declared the second vice chairman.





Mr Lameck Abrahams is the new first deputy secretary-general, while Mr Confat Ademba is the second deputy secretary-general. Mr Abdulmalik Ali is the national treasurer while Ms Judy Wangari is the deputy national treasurer.





Mr Odege vowed to work with all leaders and engage in massive membership recruitment.





"We currently have an estimated 39,000 members from the 70,000 which is attributable to the emerging number of unions affiliated to the public service," he said.





To attract members back to the union, Mr Odege said his first task will be to embark on negotiations for salaries and allowances.





"The pay talks collapsed due to the delayed elections that were supposed to be held in Nairobi earlier in July," said Mr Odege who is also the Nyatike MP.





He said that civil servants were given a raw deal in the National Hospital Insurance Fund scheme which awarded workers a Sh70,000 outpatient cover.





He stated that the union is targeting to have the figure revised to at least Sh150,000 to adequately cover the medical needs of all family members





Mr Mugo and Mr Jerry Ole Kina, who was the union's first deputy secretary-general, were disqualified after they failed to remit the Sh3 million election fee.





The exercise, where 130 delegates took part, was marred by tension that saw rival groups almost engage in fist fights over the mode of voting.





Kisumu Central County Commander James Ngetich had to beef up security to ensure the process ran smoothly.



