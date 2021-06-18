Civil servants threaten to down tools as pay row escalates

Earnest Nadome.

Cotu-K Assistant Secretary-General Earnest Nadome.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Civil servants have threatened to go on strike in two weeks if the government does not review its intention to  freeze salary review.

