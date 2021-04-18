Campaigns intensify ahead of civil servants union elections in June

UKCS treasurer Justus Mugo

Union of Kenya Civil Servants National Treasurer Justus Mugo (centre) and other officials during a press briefing in Nakuru on April 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Top officials, led by National Treasurer Justus Mugo, took their campaigns to Nakuru County with a promise to block the massive retrenchment of civil servants.

Candidates seeking top positions in the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) are crisscrossing the country, wooing voters ahead of the June polls.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 13-year-old attains top grades from hospital ward

  2. PRIME Why Raila is the man to watch in 2022

  3. PRIME Poll: Kenya headed in the wrong direction 

  4. Key to conclusion of Jennifer Wambua murder probe

  5. Cuban party electing new leaders amid generational shift

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.