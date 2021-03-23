Lyn Mengich
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Civil servants to take huge pay cuts in new SRC plan

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu  &  David Muchunguh

What you need to know:

  • Last year, civil servants pocketed allowances totalling Sh322 billion, which is enough to build another Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Nairobi without having to take a loan.

  • SRC recommends the allowances and other benefits shall be paid in absolute amounts and not as a percentage of the basic or gross salary.

State and public officers face huge pay cuts in a proposed radical plan by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to slash hefty allowances paid to civil servants.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.