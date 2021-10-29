Tirop’s murder: The evidence police are reviewing

Detectives investigating the murder of Olympian Agnes Tirop are reviewing CCTV footage from her home in Iten, the Nation has learnt.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss in Keiyo North Sub-County, Andolo Munga, said they are also carrying out a forensic analysis of items found in the house, such as cell phones.

There was also a ‘confession note’, a knife and a rungu, possible murder weapons that were collected in the building.

“A forensic analysis of the items is under way. There were blood stains on the possible murder weapons. We need a strong case with water-tight evidence and that’s why we are leaving nothing to chance,” said Mr Munga.

The victim’s lover-cum-coach, Ibrahim Emamnuel Rotich, is being held with two others in connection with the murder.

He allegedly drafted a confession note saying their relationship was full of marital rows and decided to end Tirop’s life.

Forensic analysis

Mr Munga, however, said all the contents of the ‘confession note’ are yet to be made public because they are still analysing it.

“The confession note has been subjected to a forensic analysis. The public will know in due course because all the evidence will be adduced in court. The victim and the suspects need justice,” he said.

Tirop’s body was found lying in a pool of blood inside her bedroom on October 13 after she had been reported missing a day earlier. She was buried last Saturday at her parents’ home in Nandi County.

A post-mortem report showed she had cuts to her head as well as several stabs in the neck. A rungu exerted blunt force trauma, damaging badly her brains, leading to the death.

“A crime can be committed in a series and in several places. In this case, we are basing our probe on reverse and forward investigation. We might arrest more suspects. We, however, have reasons to believe the prime suspect is in custody,” said Mr Munga.

He said it was clear the suspect had intentions to harm her, adding that toxicological analysis might give them more clues.

Aided the murder

“We expect the CCTV report, which is crucial. It will show us if there was anyone else who aided or participated in the murder,” said the police boss.

Tirop’s family will on Monday file a civil suit to recover her assets that are allegedly in possession of Mr Rotich.

Family spokesman Jeremiah Sawe said they were waiting for some documents, including a death certificate, before moving to court.

“We have since received the death certificate. We are ready to move to court to recover all the property Tirop had acquired. We are aware some of it has already been sold, but we shall find it,” he said.

Mr Sawe said some of the properties, including rental houses in Kesses, Eldoret, are under a caveat.