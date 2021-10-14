Timothy Maneno wins hotly-contested Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election

Nguu/Masumba

A woman cast her ballot at Mweini Primary School in Makueni County on October 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Daniel Kivuva of UDA came second in the closely contested race with 2,219 votes.
  • Eshio Mwaiwa of the Wiper Democratic Movement wound up third with 1,604 votes.

Independent candidate, Timothy Maneno, has been declared the winner of the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election after garnering 2,902 votes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.