Timothy Maneno wins hotly-contested Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election
Independent candidate, Timothy Maneno, has been declared the winner of the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election after garnering 2,902 votes.
Daniel Kivuva of UDA came second in the closely contested race with 2,219 votes while Eshio Mwaiwa of the Wiper Democratic Movement wound up third with 1,604 votes.
Ngui perished in a road crash on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in June.
All the 34 polling stations across the ward opened their doors shortly after 6 am and recorded long queues in the morning hours.
There are 11,243 registered voters in the ward, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission returning officer Moreen Oyaro.
