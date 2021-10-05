Kalonzo allies drag Uhuru, Raila into Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election

Aspirants for the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election Eshio Mwaiwa (right), for Wiper Party, and Daniel Musau (UDA) in a show of good will, after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cleared them at Makindu in Makueni on August 26. 

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Campaigns for the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election in Makueni County have intensified, with allies of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the region sensationally dragging President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga into the contest.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.