Makueni MCA Harrison Ngui dies in road accident

Nguu/Masumba MCA Harrison Ngui, of Makueni County, who died in a road accident on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on June 15, 2021.

Grief struck Makueni County Tuesday evening when a ward representative died on the spot after the car he was driving collided with a truck at a notorious black spot along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

