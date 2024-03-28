There is no Covid-19 outbreak only spike in flu season, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that there was an Influenza outbreak, a week after nation.africa publication of a supposed influenza outbreak.

In a statement, Dr Patrick Amoth, the Director General for Health said that influenza cases often increase each year between February to March and July to November. The flu, he says, is “self-limiting but may also result in severe disease or death, especially in people at high risk.”

“The Ministry of Health has been monitoring influenza cases over the last two decades. We have observed the occurrence of cases throughout the year with an upsurge of cases in two peaks; February to March and July to November,” said Dr Amoth.

He explained that the Ministry has a surveillance system that they use to monitor emerging flu and their spread, as well as other disease-causing germs of national, regional, and global concern. These include germs that have a high potential to cause epidemic flu such as COVID-19, influenza virus, and others that may cause upper and lower respiratory infections.

“None of these sites have reported an increase in the numbers of Covid-19, but increased cases of influenza have been reported. We wish to inform the public that the current increase in numbers is in line with the expected cases of influenza at this time of the year and there have been no significant changes in the number of hospitalisations and deaths reported,” said Dr Amoth.

Dr Amoth is now advising Kenyans to avoid close contact with people who are sick especially with respiratory symptoms, for those who are sick to limit contact with others to avoid infecting them, and to cover their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. The used tissue should be disposed of immediately after use.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, as germs spread this way. Use face masks or coverings when in public spaces, and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu,” advised Dr Amoth.

“If possible, get vaccinated against influenza. Seasonal influenza vaccines are commercially available in Kenya. Special attention should be applied to cases showing signs of breathing difficulties and suspected infections among children and the aged, pregnant women and people with coexisting conditions such as cancer, TB, HIV, Diabetes, and heart diseases, among others. These groups should promptly be referred to health facilities for appropriate assessment,” said Dr Amoth.