The twenties, adulthood and pressure to achieve ‘success’

Free woman

Setting a goal and working towards it one step at a time will make you achieve it.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Wachiye Prudence

What you need to know:

  • The society has made us believe that there are timelines to achievement.
  • We all seem to have forgotten that God’s timing is the best.

I have turned the “big 20” and, even though I have been waiting eagerly for this because it means I am finally an adult, I dread the pressure and responsibilities that comes with it.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Joho's U-turn in push for coast party  

  2. PRIME Uhuru corners Ruto over UDA

  3. Ex-policeman convicted of George Floyd's murder

  4. PRIME Why 2022 is special for these deputy governors

  5. CAS posts illegal, rules High Court

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.