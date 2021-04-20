‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

Dark-skinned model

A dark-skinned model on a black background.
 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Chelsea Marion

What you need to know:

  • I am dark-skinned and somehow my skin colour makes me feel hidden away in it.
  • Unfortunately, in this century, beauty is defined by what society presents as acceptable in the mass media.

When Georgia O’Keeffe said, “there’s something about black, you feel hidden away in it”, never did I think that, as an African girl, I would refer to this statement and get any other meaning than that of an artist talking passionately about her preferred colour.

