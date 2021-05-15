Charles Njonjo
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The origin of President, MPs and judges’ immunity from legal suits

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • The same privileges and immunity enjoyed by the Executive, were extended to Parliament and the Judiciary.
  •  

Oh, so we can actually sue the President on literary anything? This is a new development in our jurisprudence and former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo, the man who authored the clause that shielded President Jomo Kenyatta from any civil and criminal prosecution, must be seething with anger.

Related

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.