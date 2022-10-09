Ten shortlisted for DCI boss as search for Kinoti replacement kicks off

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has shortlisted 10 candidates to succeed the immediate former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti who resigned from the position last month.

They are Internal Affairs Unit Boss Amin Mohamed, Detective Nicholas Kamwende, former Anti-Terrorism Police Unit Boss Munga Nyale, Mr Bernard Marasa Walumoli, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat and Ms Esther Chepkosgei Seroney.

Others are David Kipkosgey Birech, Jonyo Michael Wiso, Paul Ndambuki and Dr Simon Wanderi, the Head of Investigations at Kenya Railways.

“The 10 candidates, each of whom seek to fill the vacant position left by former DCI Director George Kinoti, CBS, have been invited for interviews and vetting on Tuesday, October 11 at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete in Nairobi,” the commission announced on Sunday morning.

The commission that retreated yesterday to kick off the recruitment process has called on Kenyans to submit written memorandum on any of the shortlisted candidates.

Notable individuals who’d sought to succeed Mr Kinoti included the Ag DCI Mr Hamisi Massa, DCI Head of Investigations John Gachomo, current and former Police Spokespersons, Mr Bruno Shioso and Mr Charles Owino.

Mr Hamisi was appointed the Ag DCI on September 30 pending the recruitment of Mr Kinoti’s replacement, a process expected to be concluded this week.

Only 26 female officers had expressed interest in the position, they included Mary Wanja, Anastacia Wanyama, Caroline Jepkosgey and Sophy Ouko.

The seat was declared vacant on September 29 and applicants given till October 6 to send in their applications following President William Ruto’s announcement of Mr Kinoti’s resignation.

Successful candidates must have a Degree from a recognized university, knowledge and experience in Criminal Investigation or policing and at least a decade of proven experience at management level of a public institution.