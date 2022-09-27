Kinoti, Mutyambai exit office, Ruto nominates Japhet Koome to Police IG post

Director of criminal investigations George Kinoti has resigned while Inspector-General of police Hillary Mutyambai has taken terminal leave, President William Ruto announced Tuesday. Dr Ruto has nominated Japhet Koome Nchebere to replace Mr Mutyambai.

The Head of State announced their exits from the top jobs while naming his appointees to the cabinet.

"I have received the resignation of DCI Kinoti and I have transmitted the same to the NPS to proceed with advertising the job and get someone to act in the position," he said today at State House, adding that he had also received Mutyambai's request to go on terminal leave for health reasons.

President Ruto hinted that he already had an appointee in mind, while referring to Mr Koome.

"I have someone in mind that I will forward to Parliament for consideration and once I conclude the consultation with Mr Kinyua, the name of new Police IG will be released this afternoon," he said.

Japhet Koome, Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo. President William Ruto has nominated him as Inspector-General of Police. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Mr Koome, a former Nairobi County Police Commander, is the current Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

Overhaul security apparatus

Dr Ruto was widely expected to overhaul the security docket to align it to his agenda after taking office. Today, he appointed Prof Kithure Kindiki as Interior Cabinet Secretary, replacing CS Fred Matiang'i.

He is reportedly planning to restructure the security dockets, including the National Government Administration Officers (Ngao), whom he accused of campaigning for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party candidate, Raila Odinga.

At the weekend, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hinted at key changes in the security sector.

“Give us two to three weeks for us to have a new Interior Cabinet Secretary who knows what he/she will be doing. Allow us to have an Interior Principal Secretary who has the urge of working for the people,” he said.

“County commissioners and chiefs, even if you were used to blackmail us, do not worry. You are good people if you are used well. What we’re going to do is to deploy Ngao appropriately. We will give them new tasks on security, development, and agriculture,” Mr Gachagua added.