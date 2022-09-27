Ruto appoints Mudavadi, Duale, Ababu and others to cabinet
President William Ruto has named his cabinet on Tuesday, with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi being appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary. Mr Mudavadi will be the most senior officer after the President and his DP Rigathi Gachagua.
Prof Kithure Kindiki has been appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary while Treasury will be headed by former CBK governor Prof Njuguna Ndung'u.
The Head of State also picked Aden Duale as Defence CS, Aisha Jumwa to Public Service and former Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua to head Foreign and Diaspora Affairs ministry.
The Lands docket will be headed by Zachariah Mwangi Njeru, Agriculture and Livestock Development by Mithika Linturi and Health by Susan Nakhumicha Wafula.
Dr Ruto named Alice Wahome as Water and Sanitation CS, Moses Kuria as Trade CS while the East African Community Ministry will be headed by KenGen MD Rebecca Miano, whose contract expires in August 2023.
The Roads, Transport and Public Works ministry will be headed by Kipchumba Murkomen while Soipan Tuya has been appointed CS of the Environment and Forestry ministry.
Ms Peninah Malonza will replace Najib Balala as Tourism CS, while Eliud Owalo has been appointed to the Communications docket.
Mr Ezekiel Machogu will replace George Magoha as Education CS as long-term Ruto ally Davis Chirchir heads to the Energy Ministry.
The Youth Affairs ministry will be headed by Mr Ababu Namwamba, Cooperatives by Simon Chelugui and Mining by Salim Mvurya. The Labour ministry will be headed by Ms Florence Bore.
President Ruto promised that other cabinet appointments will follow soon.
Other key appointments
Outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum of Kenya, Ms Monica Juma, will be retained by Dr Ruto's government as National security advisor.
Others given plum government positions include Justin Muturi who will be Kenya's next Attorney-General while Mercy Wanjau has been appointed to serve as secretary to the cabinet.
Here's the full Cabinet list as announced by President Ruto today:
1. CS Interior- Prof Kithure Kindiki
2. CS Foreign Affairs- Alfred Mutua
3. CS Education- Ezekiel Machogu
4. CS Energy- Davis ChirChir
5. CS East African Community- Rebecca Miano
6. CS Defence- Aden Duale
7. CS Tourism- Penina Malonza
8. CS Health- Susan Nakumicha Wafula
9. CS Sports- Ababu Namwamba
10. CS Lands- Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
11. CS Labour- Florence Bore
12. CS Trade- Moses Kuria
13. CS Water- Alice Wahome
14. CS Environment- Roselinda Soipan Tuya
15. CS Treasury- Njunguna Ndungu
16. CS ICT- Eliud Owalo
17. CS Agriculture- Franklin Mithika Linturi
18. CS Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action- Aisha Jumwa
19. CS Roads- Kipchumba Murkomen
20. CS Co-ops/ SMEs- Simon Chelugui
21. CS Mining and Maritime - Salim Mvurya
22. Advisor on Women Rights agency- Harriet Chigai
23. Advisor on Internal Security- Monica Juma
24. Attorney General- Justin Muturi
25. Secretary to the Cabinet - Mercy Wanja