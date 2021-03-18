Tanzanian President John Magufuli is dead

John Magufuli

Tanzania's President John Magufuli.

Photo credit: File

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His death brings to a close weeks of speculations on his whereabouts and health.
  • But it opens a new chapter for a country which had never changed governments outside of elections.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli is dead. Magufuli, 61, died from a heart attack, according to a televised announcement by the country’s Vice-President Samia Suluhu.

