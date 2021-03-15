John Magufuli
Tanzanian PM cancels visit as concerns mount over President Magufuli’s absence

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Majaliwa had been expected to tour Rungwe District in Mbeya region today, but officials announced he would not visit as planned.
  • Vice President, Samia Suluhu last week also cut short a vacation in Zanzibar, her birthplace, and has since shuttled between Dar es Salaam and the country’s administrative capital, Dodoma.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has cancelled a planned tour of the country’s south-western region, amid mounting concerns over President John Magufuli’s whereabouts.

