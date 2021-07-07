Chart your own path, take bold decisions to succeed

Buddha says: “A good friend who points out [our] mistakes and imperfections and rebukes evil is to be respected as if he reveals a secret of hidden treasure.”

As teenagers, we tend to fear rejection and loneliness. We hide from reality when it comes to our friends and how they see us.

My perspective changed when I got to high school and saw how different people are.

I began doing things differently and changed the way I perceived things. I was a student leader throughout my high school years, and that is a journey I would love to embark on again.

I built up my self-confidence, became bold and made a lot of tough decisions that earned me some enemies, but what is life without some little obstacles.

I used to devalue myself and did not appreciate my talents and gifts.

Almost lost track

I used to look up to a certain girl, so much so that I almost lost track of who I am and what I can also do. She was my primary school classmate.

As we grow, our minds also grow depending on the environment we are subjected to.

Choosing boldly and wisely is not only an aspect that we should apply in relationships, but we can make it a life philosophy.

I read the book “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey.

Habit three states that we ought to put first things first as it talks of the principles of personal management.

We should remember that nothing starts from a ‘we’ mindset but from the ‘I’ perspective.

Goeth says that things which matter the most can never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Isn’t this a definition of choosing boldly and wisely?

It is for me. I know I share the same primary and high school experience with many of my peers and it all boils down to what we did and how far we are willing to go to understand others and be understood.

The experiences you go through in life are supposed to teach you how to make bold and wise decisions.





Amanda Gony, 18, is a Bachelor of Education (Arts) student at Africa Nazarene University.



