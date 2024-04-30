Poor planning! MPs blame government over floods’ deaths

Members of Parliament (MPs) have apportioned blame on both the National and County governments for failing to adequately plan to deal with the outcome of the heavy rains.

In an adjournment motion on Tuesday evening to discuss the effects of the ongoing floods, the lawmakers said while the floods were a natural disaster, both the two levels of government were fully aware that the rains were coming and would create a lot of damage.

While the MPs said some deaths were unavoidable, they said others could have been prevented with proper planning and preparation from the two levels of government.

Teso South MP Mary Emase questioned the country's level of preparedness in dealing with natural disasters.

“We knew the rains were coming, it’s not like it was unforeseen. What were we doing about it? Our level of preparedness in this country is wanting.

"Whereas other incidents could not be controlled, certain deaths could have been avoided. We need to take both the national and county governments seriously.”

“The lives we have lost over those built on riparian land should have been avoided. Why did we allow them to build there in the first place? We can’t continue losing Kenyans during drought and rains,” Ms Emase said.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo said with the use of technology and science, the country can identify the level of disaster and mitigation measures taken.

He pointed out that there was no need for Kenyans to suffer while there was a disaster management fund both in the county and national government.

“I want to urge both the national and county governments to Invest in disaster detection to minimize the damage. People should not suffer yet both the national and county governments have money for disaster,” Dr Oundo said.

National Assembly Deputy Majority Whip Naomi Waqo said already the country has lost lives and must urgently come up with measures to ensure no more lives are lost.

We have already lost lives, how prepared are we to ensure that we don’t lose many other lives? We must get out of this reactive way of doing things so that we save lives,” Ms Waqo said.

Nominated MP Irene Mayaka questioned the government directive compelling people affected to move within 48 hours asking where they want them to move to.

“You must provide alternatives first before telling people to move,” she said.

Ms Mayaka also questioned the two percent allocated to County governments under the Public Finance Management Act, for disaster management.

The lawmakers urged Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to channel part of their budgets towards flood mitigation programs.

However, Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya said with Climate change being experienced across the globe, nobody can adequately plan for disaster.

He pointed out that the government has so far acted well in containing the situation.

“The budget is coming before this House. Let's use this opportunity to ensure that we allocate money for disaster management in the next budget,” Mr Baya said.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi said the flood the country is experiencing is man-made and not a natural disaster.

“This is not a natural disaster it is a man-made problem, if you go around Nairobi people have built along the riparian land and water pathways where they are not supposed to build,” Mr Omondi said.

“Natural disaster is something disaster, what we are experiencing is a long-term leadership failure that we have faced in this country. We should not waste much time blaming God, we should just do the right thing,” he added.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly said the meteorological department had issued a warning over impending danger on the oncoming of the rains but was ignored.

“The weatherman warned us for three or four weeks, but the government functionaries did not do much to really listen to the weatherman. They gave warnings to the general public, road users, farmers, traders that there is an impending disaster on the kind of disasters we were expecting,” Mr Melly said.

He pointed out that there was a need for government functionaries on the ground to distribute food and blankets to ensure mitigation risk risks are reduced.

“The disaster management in this country is wanting. These floods should be a warning to the government and all of us that we need a strong disaster management department in this country disaster management so that we don’t cry in five or 10 years because we know disaster will strike in one form or the other.

"Let us ensure we have a workable strategy on how to manage floods in this country,” Mr Melly said.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba questioned the government’s preparedness or mitigation in dealing with disasters saying the government is only interested in dealing with giving money for rescue.

“Where were our military and disciplined forces where we understand their specific forces that are team trained on disaster management? This government does not plan for preparedness, mitigation and recovery,”

She questioned why the government is doing selective responses to those affected by calamities especially.