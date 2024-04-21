Floods wreak havoc in Nairobi as weatherman warns that rains will continue
"The rains are here to stay!" That was the message from the Kenya Meteorological Department to Kenyans Sunday as heavy rains continued to pound parts of the country.
In the Nairobi metropolitan, where it rained all Saturday night and part of Sunday morning, rains caused flooding on several roads and left motorists stranded. On Saturday night, vehicles could be seen submerged on Namanga Road in Kitengela.
In some parts of South C estate, residents could be seen wading through water on Sunday morning.
The story was the same in Mukuru-Kayaba slum, Starehe Sub-County, where heavy rains flooded people's homes and made pathways impassable.
Several city residents took to social media to report being marooned by floods.
The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) warned city motorists to avoid Raila Odinga Way and Lang'ata Road near Wilson Airport due to flooding.