Floods wreak havoc in Nairobi as weatherman warns that rains will continue

"The rains are here to stay!" That was the message from the Kenya Meteorological Department to Kenyans Sunday as heavy rains continued to pound parts of the country.

In the Nairobi metropolitan, where it rained all Saturday night and part of Sunday morning, rains caused flooding on several roads and left motorists stranded. On Saturday night, vehicles could be seen submerged on Namanga Road in Kitengela.

Cars submerged on Namanga Road, Kitengela, after heavy rains

In some parts of South C estate, residents could be seen wading through water on Sunday morning.

Scenes from flooded roads in Nairobi’s South C estate

The story was the same in Mukuru-Kayaba slum, Starehe Sub-County, where heavy rains flooded people's homes and made pathways impassable.

Rains wreak havoc at Nairobi's Mukuru-Kayaba slum

Several city residents took to social media to report being marooned by floods.

Alhamdullilah. I narrowly escaped death this morning along Ojijo road in Parklands when my car was swept away by floods. I am lucky that a group of well wishers quickly came to rescue me. I urge Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to work on the drainage systems in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/DJCAo7pjnV — 𝐉𝐆 (@JamalGaddafi) April 21, 2024

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) warned city motorists to avoid Raila Odinga Way and Lang'ata Road near Wilson Airport due to flooding.

TRAFFIC UPDATE!



We wish to warn motorists plying Raila Odinga Road, Langata Road near Wilson Airport and Links Road- Nyali in Mombasa county of serious flooding following the unprecedented heavy rains. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as they approach these sections.… pic.twitter.com/rfWROydlq7 — Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) (@KURAroads) April 21, 2024