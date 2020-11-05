News

Prime

Was this little girl murdered?

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat  &  Steve Otieno

Miriam Mueni served her seven-year-old daughter some melon on Friday last week at their home in Mlolongo Phase Three, and bid her goodbye as she left with her aunt.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Explainer: Why the US vote count is so slow

  2. Uhuru ban on political gatherings hits Luo-Kikuyu elders’ event

  3. Covid-19: Virus infections rise in schools triggers fears

  4. Covid law-breakers to face stiffer penalties

  5. Fact Check: Trump claims election rigged

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.