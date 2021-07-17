Suspect arrested after IEBC server hacked, over 61,000 identities stolen

cybercrime

The suspect, identified by the DCI only as Kiprop, is said to be the brains behind a high tech mobile phone scam syndicate that has been stealing millions of shillings from M-Pesa agents across the country.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

A 21-year-old fraud suspect said to have hacked into the IEBC’s servers and stolen the identities of more than 61,000 voters was on Saturday arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

