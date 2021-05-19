Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Mobile money transfers
File | Nation Media Group

Nakuru

Prime

Naivasha M-Pesa operator loses cash to fraudster

By  Macharia Mwangi

An M-Pesa operator in Naivasha lost Sh60,000 to a fraudster on Saturday in a common trick that has baffled the police and left thousands in financial pain.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru reshuffles Kirinyaga chief officers

  2. Vote counting resumes in Juja after chaos

  3. CS Balala makes u-turn on privatising parks after uproar

  4. Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

  5. PRIME Mystery of missing handcuffs as police probe Murang’a deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.