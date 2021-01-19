Naivasha police track conmen targeting M-Pesa agents with fake cash

M-Pesa transaction

An attendant makes an M-Pesa transaction for a customer at Samrat supermarket in Nyeri County on February 12, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Police in Naivasha are pursuing fraudsters who have been fleecing unsuspecting M-Pesa operators as they make mobile money transactions.

Last week, an operator within Naivasha town lost Sh40,000 to the conmen after being given fake cash.

Several other traders have fallen victim to the smooth operators, with some lodging complaints with the police.

"The are using fake currency to swindle M-Pesa operators. That is how I became a victim," one operator said.

Naivasha Director of Criminal Investigations, Adan Mohamed, said they are pursing the conmen believed to be operating within several towns.

Mr Mohamed told the agents to be on the lookout for fraudsters and verify that the cash given to them is authentic.

'We have simple gadgets that can help authenticate genuine cash. It's prudent that M-Pesa operators acquire them," he said.

Machariamwangi2008@gmail.com 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Sh14m Naivasha dam project that is now a white elephant

  2. Two accused of illegally refilling gas cylinders

  3. Naivasha police track conmen targeting M-Pesa agents

  4. Suspects in Tharaka Nithi ritual sacrifice remanded

  5. Chaos erupts at Nyandarua MCA's burial

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.