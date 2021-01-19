Naivasha police track conmen targeting M-Pesa agents with fake cash

Police in Naivasha are pursuing fraudsters who have been fleecing unsuspecting M-Pesa operators as they make mobile money transactions.

Last week, an operator within Naivasha town lost Sh40,000 to the conmen after being given fake cash.

Several other traders have fallen victim to the smooth operators, with some lodging complaints with the police.

"The are using fake currency to swindle M-Pesa operators. That is how I became a victim," one operator said.

Naivasha Director of Criminal Investigations, Adan Mohamed, said they are pursing the conmen believed to be operating within several towns.

Mr Mohamed told the agents to be on the lookout for fraudsters and verify that the cash given to them is authentic.

'We have simple gadgets that can help authenticate genuine cash. It's prudent that M-Pesa operators acquire them," he said.

