Students warn of crisis over Helb

University students have demanded additional Sh2.44 billion allocations to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) to facilitate loans for 61,000 first-year learners who will miss out on funding this year.

Kenya University Students Organisation (Kuso) president Antony Manyara said Helb has informed them that only around 44,000 first-year students will benefit this year out of 105,000 applicants.

Kuso represents students from the 34 public universities and their constituent colleges.

President William Ruto had promised during his election campaigns to double Helb funding from the current Sh11 billion to Sh22 billion and make the loans interest-free. Kuso now wants him to keep the promise and “make Helb better”.

Mr Manyara said that because of inadequate funding from the National Treasury, Helb has indicated that it will not fund all applicants and that would undermine learning for those left out.

This year, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service placed 123,963 students who scored C+ (plus) and above in universities. Some 124,258 others were placed in technical and vocational education and training institutions.

Helb began releasing funds on Thursday and the money is expected to have reached students’ bank accounts by Monday.

“What we know is that all continuing students will receive their Helb funds by Monday, but for first years it will be tricky,” Mr Manyara said, adding they were pushing harder to ensure the Treasury releases more funds.

“If first-year students will not receive Helb funds, they will be unable to register for their units. They will not be able to cater for their upkeep and will not afford food on campus.”

He said thousands of students had yet to register for their units this semester because of cash delays. On Monday, Kuso wrote Dr Ruto to intervene.

“It is our request that a directive be issued to settle the blame game between Helb and the Treasury so that comrades receive their loans to meet tuition and accommodation expenses, alongside other needs that facilitate their study,” read the letter.

Mr Manyara revealed that by Wednesday, Kuso was informed that the President had received their letter. “It looks like the President acted on the matter. Money was sent to Helb by the Treasury, and disbursement began on Thursday for continuing students and a few first years.”