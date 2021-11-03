Stop it! We cannot sit idly by and watch our schools burn

Amabuko Mixed Secondary School

Ministry of Education officials assess the damage caused fire that razed a dormitory at Amabuko Mixed Secondary School in Kisii on November 3, 2021. The night inferno destroyed property of unknown value with at least 50 students affected. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Rodgers Otiso

What you need to know:

Students should not forget that when schools burn, the effects bounce back on them as it reflects on their performance.

A conducive learning environment should exist in schools, or else we are not going to have schools in future.

More than 10 high schools have been torched in October alone, leading to massive destruction of property and disruption of learning across the country.

