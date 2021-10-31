Buruburu Girls students in hospital after fire incident

Several students of Buruburu Girls High School have been rushed to hospital following a fire incident at the school late on Sunday evening.

While confirming the incident, Buruburu sub county police boss Francis Kamau, said the fire which started around 5pm, has since been contained.

"I can confirm that several students have been admitted at Metropolitan Hospital. We are yet to establish the cause of the fire but we have commenced investigations into the incident," Kamau said.

Red Cross Nairobi branch have also confirmed that the an undisclosed number of students were rushed to the nearby Jamaa and Metropolitan hospitals.

“A fire has broken out at a dormitory at Buru Buru Girls High School in Makadara constituency. Our team is already at the scene offering first aid and psychosocial support," Red Cross tweeted.

“The fire has been put off. Casualties taken to Jamaa and Metropolitan hospital here in Nairobi. Our team is currently conducting psychosocial support to the affected students,” it added.

Soon after the fire broke out, several parents arrived at the school and demanded to be allowed to take their children home, leading to a standoff.

One parent who spoke to Nation.Africa said she rushed to the school but was yet to get the details of what transpired.

“All we want is to see our children and make sure they are not injured. Why are they locking us out yet there has been an incident?” she wondered.

Another parent said she learnt of the incident through a viral video clip on social media that showed the students jumping from the third floor of a dormitory.

“No one is telling us anything and that is why we want to be allowed to go home with our children,” said yet another parent.

According to the police, firefighters from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), with assistance from members of the public, rushed to the scene and managed in putting out the fire.