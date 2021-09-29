Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Stop extreme interpretation of CBC, private schools warned

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) chairperson Mutheu Kasanga.

Photo credit: File

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) chairperson Mutheu Kasanga has warned private schools against using the new curriculum to profiteer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.