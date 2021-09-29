CBC: Court gives Magoha 45 days to respond to suit

Grade 4 CBC exams

Grade 4 pupils solve a word puzzle at Nyeri Good Shepherd School on March 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The fate of a suit challenging the legality of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) will be known after 45 days when Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha presents his response.

